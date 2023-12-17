Verum Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

