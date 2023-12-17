Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,080,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $59.97 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

