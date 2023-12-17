Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

