20,950 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,950 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 0.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BUD opened at $62.51 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

