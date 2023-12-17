Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 461.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

PRFZ opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

