Verum Partners LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. jvl associates llc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $200.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.