Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $433.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.63 and a 200-day moving average of $405.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36.

Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

