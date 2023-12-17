FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a PE ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

