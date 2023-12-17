Financial Advisors LLC Sells 28,009 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 16.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

