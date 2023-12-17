225,000 Shares in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 4,541,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AVROBIO by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.