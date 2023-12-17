Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

ITW stock opened at $258.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.