FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 45,942 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 14,916.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stratasys worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $863.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.43. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

