FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 27,849 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $28.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

