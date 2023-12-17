FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

