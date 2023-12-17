FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises 0.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 314,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 806 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

