FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 104,899 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Livent accounts for 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,523,000 after buying an additional 1,082,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,119,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 99.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

