FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Kellanova accounts for about 3.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellanova by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.06.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.