FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Byrna Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,201.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $73,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.