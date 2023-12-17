National Bank of Canada FI Buys 100,999 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Southern worth $55,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

