Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 410,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 163,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 410.98% and a negative net margin of 101.92%. Research analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

