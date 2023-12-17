Head-To-Head Contrast: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -72.66% 19.43% 1.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -$21.45 million -5.16 $21.74 million ($2.00) -2.05

Analyst Ratings

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New York Mortgage Trust and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

