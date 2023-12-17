Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Decreases By 17.8%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP remained flat at $39.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,602 shares of company stock valued at $105,883. 75.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

