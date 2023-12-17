Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.9 %

KTCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTCC shares. TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.