Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

