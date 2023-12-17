Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.69.

EMN stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

