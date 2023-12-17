Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,645 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

