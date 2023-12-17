OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

