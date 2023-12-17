Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Down 3.1 %
OGEN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
