Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.1 %

OGEN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.