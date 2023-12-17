Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGO

Cogeco Stock Performance

Cogeco Increases Dividend

TSE:CGO opened at C$52.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$68.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About Cogeco

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.