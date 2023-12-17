Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.
