BMO Capital Markets Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXG. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.42.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$214.79 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2982143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

