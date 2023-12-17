BMO Capital Markets Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$203.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$203.31.

FNV opened at C$148.63 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 37.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$167.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8014113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

