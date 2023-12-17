Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CSFB cut Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.61.

Get Stelco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STLC

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

TSE:STLC opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.83. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.