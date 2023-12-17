BMO Capital Markets Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$22.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.67.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.03. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.27.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.369898 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.43%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

