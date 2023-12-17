The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Insider Robert T. E. Ware Purchases 17,000 Shares

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £14,620 ($18,353.00).
Conygar Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
CIC opened at GBX 89 ($1.12) on Friday. The Conygar Investment Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 137 ($1.72). The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.03. The stock has a market cap of £53.08 million, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Conygar Investment Company Profile
