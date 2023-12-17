Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Dollarama stock opened at C$90.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.23. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

