C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $243.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.20.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,276,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.