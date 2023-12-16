Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.29 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

