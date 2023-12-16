Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 19,786 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capitol Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

