Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $881.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,149.88. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

