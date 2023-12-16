Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 922 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 775.6% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Stock Down 2.0 %

TGT stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.