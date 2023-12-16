Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,224. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $435.36. The stock has a market cap of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

