DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,694. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.83. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

