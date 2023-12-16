McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.27. 6,328,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

