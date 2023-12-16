Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

