Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 605 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Target by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.0 %

TGT stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. 5,680,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,428. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

