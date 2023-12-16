Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 8,738,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

