Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

