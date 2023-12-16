Quent Capital LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $23.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,129.74. 11,854,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,509. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,149.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.17. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

