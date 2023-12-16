Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.46. 17,596,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

