Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $535,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,385,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

